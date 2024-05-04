John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 on June 20th

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ JBSS traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.66. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

