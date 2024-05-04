BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.44. 113,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,677. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.