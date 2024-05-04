Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.12

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.12 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 3721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.
The company has a market capitalization of $696.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 4.15%.
Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
