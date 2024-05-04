Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.12

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.12 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 3721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $696.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Associated Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

