Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. 480,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,053. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $851.15 million, a P/E ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 66,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $689,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,307.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 403,334 shares of company stock worth $4,227,955. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 81,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 605,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 150,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

