Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 444.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 483.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

DE opened at $398.50 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.06 and a 200-day moving average of $383.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

