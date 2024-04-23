Comparing Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) & Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiangxi Copper and Taseko Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiangxi Copper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines $524.97 million 1.31 $61.28 million $0.20 11.85

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Jiangxi Copper.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiangxi Copper N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines 15.66% 11.54% 3.03%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Jiangxi Copper and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jiangxi Copper and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiangxi Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Taseko Mines has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Jiangxi Copper.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Jiangxi Copper on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiangxi Copper



Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services. It is involved in the processing and sale of copper and hardware electric products; collection and sale of scrap metals; production and sale of non-ferrous metals, rare metals and non-metals, electrolytic copper foil, spiral and copper tubes, copper and enameled wires, other copper pipe products, and cast iron grinding balls; provision of repair, consulting, and transportation services; exploration, mining, selection, and smelting of gold and chemical; project, industrial, and fund investment, investment management, and investment and economic information advisory services; metallurgical chemistry; equipment manufacturing and maintenance activities; and development and production of thermo-electronic semiconductors and appliances. In addition, it engages in the development of chemical technologies; contracting for mining constructions; production and sale of casting products; maintenance of mechanical and electrical equipment; installation and debugging of equipment; sale of building materials; production of copper sulfate and electrolytic copper; scrap of base metals; and geological investigation and survey, and construction and engineering measurement. Further, it is involved in the sale of mineral processing, fine chemical, and other industrial and domestic products; trading of metal products; machinery processing; manufacture and sale of wear resistant materials; corporate asset and operation management, exhibition services, etc.; and trade and settlement of import-export business, offshore investment and financing, cross-border RMB settlement, and research and development activities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Nanchang, China.

About Taseko Mines



Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

