Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives $21.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2024

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,324.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $835,400. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,574,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,854,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $551.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.10. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). On average, equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.