iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,044,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 890,484 shares.The stock last traded at $22.84 and had previously closed at $22.99.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUM. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth $7,245,000. Sinecera Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1,614.5% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 271,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 255,558 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 191,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 173,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.