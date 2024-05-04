Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 40,061 shares.The stock last traded at $30.03 and had previously closed at $29.65.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental

About Tri-Continental

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TY. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

