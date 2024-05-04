Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 40,061 shares.The stock last traded at $30.03 and had previously closed at $29.65.
Tri-Continental Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68.
Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tri-Continental
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.