MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.69. MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 18,540 shares.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

