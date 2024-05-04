DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 10,770,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 11,519,905 shares.The stock last traded at $42.23 and had previously closed at $43.03.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,086,101 shares of company stock worth $45,903,509 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,759 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $192,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after buying an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after buying an additional 781,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

