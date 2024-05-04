Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 3rd (ARDX, BPMC, DLR, EZPW, FIVN, FLWS, FND, FRSH, GDDY, IRTC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 3rd:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $14.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $76.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $143.00 to $147.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $27.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $133.00 to $122.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $91.00 to $106.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $50.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $177.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $183.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $21.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $12.50 to $6.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

