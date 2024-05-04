Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 3rd (ARDX, BPMC, DLR, EZPW, FIVN, FLWS, FND, FRSH, GDDY, IRTC)

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 3rd:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $14.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $76.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $143.00 to $147.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $27.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $133.00 to $122.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $91.00 to $106.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $50.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $177.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $183.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $21.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $12.50 to $6.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.