Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 3rd (ARDX, BPMC, DLR, EZPW, FIVN, FLWS, FND, FRSH, GDDY, IRTC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 3rd:
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $14.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $76.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $27.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $133.00 to $122.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $91.00 to $106.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $50.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $177.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $183.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $21.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $12.50 to $6.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
