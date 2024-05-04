Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 9.8% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 17,037,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 39,606,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Up 11.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 348,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.