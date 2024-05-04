Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,423,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,914 shares.The stock last traded at $29.77 and had previously closed at $29.61.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.