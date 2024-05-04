Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,423,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,914 shares.The stock last traded at $29.77 and had previously closed at $29.61.
Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.
About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF
The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.