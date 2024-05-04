iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 194,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 78,732 shares.The stock last traded at $124.15 and had previously closed at $122.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

