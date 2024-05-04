Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00.

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.56. 1,650,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.44. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

