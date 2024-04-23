Casper (CSPR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.45 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market cap of $382.56 million and $6.45 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,550,734,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,959,232,097 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,548,857,466 with 11,957,443,461 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03253759 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $7,302,539.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.