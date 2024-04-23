Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target at C$20.67

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Laurentian upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$17.27 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$24.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -45.69%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

