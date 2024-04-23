Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $842.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $517.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.