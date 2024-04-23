Financial Comparison: voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) vs. Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE)

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) and voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Video Display and voxeljet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Video Display alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video Display -18.17% N/A -28.31% voxeljet -34.70% -51.95% -19.36%

Risk and Volatility

Video Display has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, voxeljet has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

9.7% of voxeljet shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Video Display shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of voxeljet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Video Display and voxeljet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video Display $8.10 million N/A -$1.99 million ($0.27) -3.89 voxeljet $29.79 million 0.20 -$11.87 million ($0.54) -1.19

Video Display has higher earnings, but lower revenue than voxeljet. Video Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than voxeljet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Video Display and voxeljet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video Display 0 0 0 0 N/A voxeljet 0 0 2 0 3.00

voxeljet has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 290.63%. Given voxeljet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Video Display.

Summary

voxeljet beats Video Display on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video Display

(Get Free Report)

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products. It offers dome and multi-faceted aircraft simulator display systems, video walls for broadcast and control centers, rugged video walls for combat information centers, rugged flat panel displays and computers, projector and monitor upgrades, and projection screens. The company also provides cyber security products, such as TEMPEST technology products and custom engineering solutions; and various contract services, including the design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses. In addition, it manufactures and distributes cathode ray tubes (CRTs) for use in data display screens, such as computer terminal monitors, medical monitoring equipment, and various other data display applications, as well as in television sets; and distributes CRTs and other electronic tubes purchased from original equipment manufacturers, as well as offers cyber-secure keyboards. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Cocoa, Florida.

About voxeljet

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Video Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.