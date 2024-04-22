PSI Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

