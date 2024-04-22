Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $123.04 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

