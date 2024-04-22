Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 45.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $137.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.