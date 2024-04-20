The Boeing Company to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $169.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.16. Boeing has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 116.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.