Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.08. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $119.57 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,249,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,811,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after buying an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

