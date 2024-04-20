Susquehanna Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.56.

JBHT opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $160.07 and a 12 month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after purchasing an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $185,299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

