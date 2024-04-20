StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.35. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.69% of VolitionRx worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

