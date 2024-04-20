Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $102.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

