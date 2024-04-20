Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $102.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
