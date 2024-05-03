First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 951 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after acquiring an additional 222,372 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AIG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.