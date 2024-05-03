Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 279,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. HSBC raised their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

