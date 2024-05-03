New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $10.07 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $240.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

