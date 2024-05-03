Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.57.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $350.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.31 and a 200 day moving average of $437.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

