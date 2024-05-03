Summit Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 77,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

