Summit Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,024,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $43.97 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

