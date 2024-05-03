Summit Financial LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,106,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 200,684 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

PM opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average of $92.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

