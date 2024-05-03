First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,402 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,471 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 475,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 173,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 828,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 141,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. Analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.