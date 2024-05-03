Summit Financial LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of XBI opened at $90.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

