Summit Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,734,000 after buying an additional 130,520 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $57.62.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

