Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $237.93 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.67.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

