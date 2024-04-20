Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,753.60 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 17,190 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,714.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.

On Thursday, April 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,775.20.

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,787.60.

On Friday, April 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,776.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $151,742.10.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $151,585.98.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $22,207.57.

Expensify Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Expensify by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Expensify by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 85,931 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

