HTLF Bank Takes $455,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

