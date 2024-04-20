HTLF Bank Acquires New Stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. HTLF Bank owned 0.11% of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

