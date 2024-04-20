Head-To-Head Contrast: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) versus ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and ZIP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi -0.20% 23.92% 7.41% ZIP N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OppFi and ZIP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $508.95 million 0.65 -$1.00 million ($0.02) -149.43 ZIP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ZIP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OppFi.

7.1% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OppFi and ZIP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZIP 0 1 0 0 2.00

OppFi currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.14%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than ZIP.

Summary

OppFi beats ZIP on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store. It also provides unsecured loans and lines of credit to SMEs. The company was formerly known as ZipMoney Limited and changed its name to Zip Co Limited in December 2017. Zip Co Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

