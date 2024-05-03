Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $140,967.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,753.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,555 shares of company stock worth $2,214,389 in the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $21.35 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

