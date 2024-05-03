Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MSBI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $122.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 110.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Articles

