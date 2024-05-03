Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Down to $29.42

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.42, but opened at $28.23. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 3,709 shares traded.
Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $526.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
About Greene County Bancorp
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
