Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Down to $29.42

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.42, but opened at $28.23. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 3,709 shares traded.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $526.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Greene County Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

