Triumph Capital Management Buys 7,288 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,853 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 228,716 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

MPW opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

