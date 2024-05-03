Triumph Capital Management Makes New $217,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,786 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 1,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

Shopify stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

