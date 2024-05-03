Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 5.8%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.65. 515,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,423,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David O. Sacks sold 133,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $863,629.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David O. Sacks sold 133,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $863,629.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $21,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,683,896 shares of company stock worth $11,821,229 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Rumble by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rumble by 1,270.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

