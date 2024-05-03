KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Up 6.8%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 71,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 700,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $351,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,074.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $351,169.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,074.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,014.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,978 shares of company stock worth $1,070,918. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

